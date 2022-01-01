Celebrate Mallorca’s Olive Trees

Olive trees have been cultivated in Mallorca for more than two thousand years – and around 90 per cent of the trees you see here today are more than 500 years old.

Travel through the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and you’ll see the gnarled trunks of ancient olive trees that have been shaped by the winds into nature’s works of art. These olive trees are the inspiration for many painters, sculptors, photographers, and writers.

One such creative is the Mallorca-resident artist and writer Mary-Lynne Stadler, whose work is inspired by the natural world.

Mary-Lynne has painted and drawn olive trees, paying homage to the hidden wisdom and endurance of these ancient trees. In the lead-up to the annual ‘Fira de s’Oliva’ in Caimari, Mary-Lynne has an exhibition entitled ‘In Celebration of Olive Trees’ in the charming hamlet of Binibona.

The exhibition is being inaugurated on Saturday, November 11th, at 18:00 h in the two-hundred-year-old chapel of the rural hotel Finca Can Beneït, not far from Caimari. If you can’t get there that evening, the exhibition will be open for viewing all day from the 11th to the 17th, and on the closing evening, there’ll be a short cello performance by the German orchestra cellist Osel Wiegershaus at 18:00 h.

The ‘Fira de s’Oliva’ – the olive fair – takes place in Caimari on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th and given the importance of the olive tree to Mallorca, is one of the most popular autumn events.















