Celebrate Sant Jordi’s Day in Mallorca

On Wednesday, April 23rd, you may see people in Mallorca carrying a rose or a book – or both – because that date is the ‘Diada de Sant Jordi’ or St George’s Day, and there’s a very special tradition celebrated on this date in the Balearics and Catalunya.

Also known as the Day of the Book and the Rose, it’s when Mallorca celebrates local literature and books written in Catalan. The tradition is that men give roses to women and women gift books to men but these days the exchange of books and roses happens between friends and family, as well as romantic partners.

In Palma, expect to see more roses than usual on the flower stalls in the Rambla, and pop-up book stalls in places such as the Borne and the Rambla. Bookstores and cultural centres often have special displays, readings, book signings, and storytelling events to mark the day. It’s certainly a day to celebrate and promote Mallorcan and Catalan writers.

In Sóller, at the Capilla de l’Hospici, there’ll be a special event to mark Sant Jordi’s day at 7pm. It’s a recital of poems and songs with guest performers Jordi Dalmau and Monik Bargalló from Catalunya joining popular singer Waltraud Mucher and pianist/composer Ramón Farrán on stage.