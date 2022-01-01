CELEBRATE SANT SEBASTIÀ IN PALMA

Jan. 17th, 2022

January is usually a fun month of fiestas in Mallorca – even after The Three Kings have paraded in style to deliver their gifts.

Mallorca’s capital, Palma, keeps up the festive spirit throughout January, celebrating its patron saint, Sant Sebastià. The city hosts a varied programme of events for everyone. This year’s programme has unfortunately again been affected by the pandemic and offers a reduced number of events. Several of these require pre-registration to restrict attendance numbers, but the fiesta spirit lives on in the city until January 30th.

The ‘Revetlla’ – the famous night of free concerts in Palma’s major squares – usually held on the 19th, has been postponed because of the pandemic and is expected to take place during the spring.

You can get a flavour of what the Sant Sebastià fiesta is usually like by visiting the exhibition in Palma’s Avenida d’Antoni Maura, which runs until the end of the month.

If you enjoy food, you can follow a tasting route of six bakeries in Palma producing a special pastry for Sant Sebastià, in a competition to find the public’s favourite. Don’t miss a visit to the city’s iconic bakeries, including Forn de la Glòria and Fornet de la Soca, or the talented modern baker Lluís Pérez Pastisser. Their pastries will be on offer until January 27th.

Photography enthusiasts can visit the 35th Palma Fotogràfica exhibition at Casal Solleric on January 30th.

And to help that fiesta spirit live on through January, Palma’s Christmas lights will stay in place until the end of the month.