Celebrate the Chinese New Year in Palma

You may be surprised to learn that Chinese New Year is also celebrated in traditional style in Mallorca’s capital, Palma – and you’re invited to join in the festivities. Because in Mallorca, we can never have too many parties!

January 29th was the start of the Chinese Year of the Wood Snake. Each year in the Chinese calendar is associated with one of 12 animals and one of the five elements.

The Snake represents intelligence, wisdom, mystery, and elegance. The added element of wood – making it the Year of the Wood Snake – adds characteristics that are said to make this a year to focus on transformation and development.

The Chinese celebrate their New Year over a period of 15 days, involving the giving of gifts, family gatherings, feasting, and more, with the colour red playing an important role in the celebrations.

In Mallorca, you can get a flavour of the Chinese New Year culture in the Pere Garau district of Palma – an area known for its Chinese residents, eateries, and shops.

You’re invited to join in Palma’s vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations this coming Sunday, 9th, in the Plaza de Pere Garau, from11:00h.











