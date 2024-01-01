Celebrate the Day of the Balearic Islands

This weekend is a good time to be in Mallorca, because Saturday, March 1st is the ‘Dia de las Illes Balears’ – Balearics Day. This marks the date in 1983 when Mallorca and her sister islands were granted autonomy.

March 1st is a public holiday and a chance to enjoy a programme of Balearics Day activities that start on Friday 28th and continue until Sunday, March 2nd.

More than 230 activities are planned in Mallorca over the weekend, and most towns and villages across the island will have something going on.

The place to be for most of the Balearics Day events is Palma, and on Saturday, March 1st, local train travel is free for everyone, not just island residents with travel cards. (This does not apply to the Sóller train).

Activities in Palma during the weekend include an extensive craft market; an exhibition of the traditional fishing boats known as ‘llaüts’ in Parc de la Mar, stalls selling local produce in the Hort del Rei gardens, cooking demonstrations in Parc de la Feixina, sports, and more.