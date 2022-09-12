CELEBRATE THE GRAPE HARVEST IN BINISSALEM

SEP 12nd, 2022

The grapes were harvested earlier this year because of the hotter-than-usual summer, but the ´Festa des Vermar´ – celebrating the harvest – takes place over the usual period in the town of Binissalem. After a two-year break because of the pandemic, expect plenty of enthusiasm for the 56th edition of the popular Festa des Vermar.

Events take place from September 9th until the 30th, but the key dates are Saturday the 17th, when it’s the battle of the grapes in the sports-complex zone. Expect some mess and possibly some splatter – don’t wear good clothes! On the same day, in the Plaça de l’Església, locals will be tucking into an outdoor meal of the traditional noodle dish known as ‘Fideus de Vermar’.

The following Saturday, 24th, from 5pm, it’s the parade of floats through the town-centre streets. Then a chance to try some of the wines from the DO Binissalem from 5.30pm until 11pm at the 17th Fira del Vi, which takes place in the Parc de la Rectoria. If you can’t be there on the Saturday, this fair continues the next day (Sunday 25th) from 4.30pm until 8.30pm.

From nine o’clock on the Saturday night, it’s time to dance with three groups providing the music in the Plaça de l’Esglesia.

Trains between Palma and Sa Pobla and Palma and Manacor stop in Binissalem, and if you can travel by train, you’ll avoid parking problems.