Celebrate the Grape Harvest

Binissalem is the town where Mallorca’s grape harvest is celebrated each year at the ‘Festa des Vermar’. This year’s fiesta is the 57th of its kind and the packed programme of events began on the 15th of this month.

This Friday, 22nd, there’s a market in the morning in Plaça des Rasquell. From 20:30 h that Friday evening it’s the ‘Sopar a la fresca’ – the open-air dinner, when the villagers come out to eat in the streets, to the musical accompaniment of the Xeremiers de Binissalem. Later, at 01:30h on Saturday morning, the fire run known as Correfoc 360 takes place in the Plaça de l’Església. If you can, take public transport to avoid parking problems and be able to enjoy the wine. On this night, there are special late trains running between Palma and Binissalem, with the last one leaving Binissalem for Palma at 03:00 h in the morning.

On Saturday 23rd you can see the creativity of the people of Binissalem displayed in the floats that parade through the streets, from 17 h. The place to be after that is the Parc de la Rectoria where, at 20 h, the 18th Fira del Vi opens for tastings of wines. You can also visit this on Sunday 24th from 16:30 h – 20:30 h.

There’s a big party in the Plaça de l’Església from 23 h that night, with live music keeping you dancing until 5 o’clock the next morning.