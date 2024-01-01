Let there be Lights!

The weeks before Christmas are magical in Mallorca, with Christmas markets large and small taking place around the island and festive decorations in towns and villages.

Council workers in Palma have been putting up the street decorations for several weeks and, this coming Saturday, 23rd of November, the big switch-on of the Christmas lights happens, filling the heart of the city with enchanting lights and cheer. It’s not just a question of flicking a switch though, as Palma has turned this annual event into quite a show.

The Passeig des Born and Plaça de la Reina are the places to be to see the action and soak up the festive ambience, from 18:30h until 21:00h.

Last year in Palma more than a thousand trees were lit up and around two thousand Christmas balls and stars were illuminated. Be sure to have plenty of battery in your phone camera!

The Christmas markets will also be open in Palma, with more than 200 stalls offering a wide variety of decorative and gift items. Browse the stalls in Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, and Parc de ses Estacions. The stalls are open daily from 10:00h until 21:00h, from Friday 22nd November until the 6th of January.



