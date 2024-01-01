Celebrate the Olive in Caimari

Olive oil is an essential element of Mallorcan gastronomy, and all things olive are celebrated at one of Mallorca’s most popular autumn fairs. The picturesque village of Caimari – between Selva and the mountains – is home to the annual Fira de s’Oliva, which this year celebrates its 27th edition.

The olive fair takes place over the weekend of 16th and 17th of November and showcases the range of products made from the fruits of the ancient olive groves that surround the village and are a feature of the Serra de Tramuntana landscape.

Stalls around the main square in front of the church and in the narrow lanes nearby offer a tempting array of products. Here’s where you’ll find the high-quality extra virgin olive oils designated Oli de Mallorca, tapenades, preserved olives, as well as kitchen utensils and decorative items made from olive wood.

Visit the original village ‘tafona’, or olive press, which is open during the weekend of the Fira, to see the traditional equipment and method used to produce olive oil. Be sure to call in at the modern ‘tafona’ with its shop and restaurant too, on the outskirts of Caimari.

The Fira de s’Oliva in Caimari is one of Mallorca’s most popular autumn fairs, attended by visitors from all over the island. Parking areas are available just outside the village centre.



