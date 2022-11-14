Celebrate the Olive in Caimari

NOV 14th, 2022

Olive oil is an essential element of Mallorcan gastronomy and all-things olive are celebrated at one of Mallorca’s most popular autumn fairs. The picturesque village of Caimari – between Selva and the mountains – is home to the annual Fira de s’Oliva, which this year celebrates its 25th edition.

The olive fair takes place over the weekend of 19th and 20th of November and showcases the range of products made from the fruits of the ancient olive groves that surround the village and are a feature of the Serra de Tramuntana landscape.

Stalls around the main square in front of the church and in the narrow lanes nearby offer a tempting array of olive-related and other products. Here’s where you’ll find the high-quality extra virgin olive oils designated Oli de Mallorca, tapenades, preserved olives, and kitchen utensils and decorative items made from olive wood.

Visit the original village ‘tafona’, or olive press, which is open during the weekend of the Fira, to see the traditional equipment and method used to produce olive oil. Be sure to call in at the modern ‘tafona’ with its shop and restaurant too, on the outskirts of Caimari.

When you’re hungry or need something to drink, you’ll find several bars and restaurants open during the fair.

The Fira de s’Oliva in Caimari is one of Mallorca’s most popular autumn fairs so, expect lots of visitors and to have to walk from parking areas into the village. Find the link to the fair programme on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website.