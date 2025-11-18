Christmas Comes to Palma

Photo by Jorge Ortuño

This weekend is the official start of the festive season in Palma, with the big switch-on of the city’s impressive Christmas lights on Saturday, November 22nd. This event is far more than just a flick of a switch, as it includes a spectacular audio-visual show to create a magical ambience for the whole family.

After 20,000 people crammed into the Borne last time to watch this event, it’s been decided that this year it’ll happen in Plaça Espanya. And to suit families with very young children, the lights will be switched on at the earlier time of 19:00h this year. The entertainment starts before then, so arrive early to catch the show. The atmosphere – and crowds – will quickly build.



Once the lights are on, be sure to wander through the city centre transformed into a glittering wonderland, and kickstart those festive feels.



Have plenty of battery power in your phone or camera to capture the event, and be aware that some roads in the city centre will be closed. If you’re coming into Palma

from elsewhere in Mallorca, use public transport if possible, as parking may be a challenge.



Because of the large crowds, you should be particularly vigilant about your personal possessions.



If you can’t make the switch-on of Palma’s festive illuminations, you’ll be able to see them at your leisure from Sunday 23 rd until Three Kings in January.









