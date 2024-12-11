Christmas Comes to Puerto Portals

The magic of the festive season comes to southwest Mallorca from this Friday, December 13th, with the start of the popular Puerto Portals Christmas Market and the switching on of the port’s festive lights at 19:00h.

The upmarket marina’s tasteful market offers forty wooden stalls decorated with strings of lights, offering a variety of quality products, including Christmas decorations, accessories, wooden toys, and other items that could make your festive gift shopping easier. Visit this market and you won’t go hungry as there’s also a gastronomic offering on some of the stalls.

This family-friendly market also has a skating rink and a programme of fun activities to keep the whole family entertained. These include performances by the market’s Christmas band, Playmobil workshops, an urban dance masterclass, face painting, magic, and a performance by the brilliant band Monkey Doo.

The Puerto Portals Christmas Market is on from Friday 13th to Monday, January 6th and entrance is free.

For details of the activities programme, see Puerto Portals website.

And you’ll be seeing red in Palma at 18:00h this Saturday evening, when more than a thousand people are expected to don their Santa Claus outfits to do line-dancing on the Passeig del Born.