CHRISTMAS MARKETS 2021

Nov. 29th, 2021

A visit to Mallorca at this time of year isn’t complete without exploring the Christmas markets. In an atmosphere of festive cheer, you’ll find a wealth of handcrafted gifts and festive ornaments for your home. Here are some of the best …

In the heart of Palma, the spectacular decorations make strolling the streets a joy, and you’ll find Christmas market stalls in Plaza de España, Plaza Mayor, and the Rambla.

Pueblo Español in Palma has a very popular Christmas market, which also includes food, drink, and music – set amidst replicas of some of Spain’s most iconic buildings. The market at Pueblo Español is open from Friday 3rd to Tuesday 8th and then every Friday to Sunday until just before Three Kings.

The recently renovated House of Son Amar becomes a Christmas Wonderland on Fridays to Sundays from December 3rd. As well as the artisan market, there’s food, a skating rink, Santa’s grotto, and more. There’s an entrance fee of five euros but children aged 10 and under get in free.

If a Christmas market near the sea appeals, check out Puerto Portals (December 16th – January 6th), where you’ll find around 40 stalls and more in a festive ambience, daily from December 16th.

Alaró’s Christmas market is always a delight and it’s on this year on the weekend of December 11th and 12th.

Whichever Christmas market you visit in Mallorca, wrap up warm and enjoy!