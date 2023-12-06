Christmas Markets in Mallorca 2023

It’s time to embrace the festive season and visit a Christmas market or two – without having to travel away from Mallorca. The island has a fantastic choice of festive markets this year, offering a wide range of crafts and nativity scene ornaments.

In Palma, you’ll find the popular festive market stalls already in action in Plaça Major, La Rambla, Via Roma, and Plaça del Mercat. This year, the stalls usually in Plaça d’Espanya have relocated to the Parc des ses Estaciones – behind the intermodal station.

Pueblo Español has its usual Christmas market from now until December 17th.

The entertainment venue Son Amar is transformed into a Christmas village until December 23rd, with an artificial ice rink, Santa, a market with more than 25 stalls, and more Book online for the Son Amar Christmas Wonderland.

S’Arracó’s one-day Mercat de Nadal takes place in the square and is on Saturday, December 9th from 9 to -15 h.

Alaró holds its Christmas market in Plaça de la Vila on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th, starting both days at 10:30h.

The Santuari de Lluc is an atmospheric venue for their Mercadet de Nadal, happening on the 8th, 9th, and 10th from 10:00h until 18:00h.

Mallorca Sunshine Radio’s sister station Das Inselradio is holding its first Mercado de Navidad from the 6th to the 10th inclusive. There’ll be kids’ activities, live music, festive food and drink, and more. You’ll find it next to our studio buildings in Palma’s C/ Federico Garcia Lorca. From the 6th to the 9th, it’s open from 17 h until 22 h and on Sunday 10th, from 16 h to 20 h.