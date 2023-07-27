Cinema under the Sky
Watching a movie under the stars is a fun way to enjoy a balmy August night and this month there are two places in Palma where you can enjoy a free, outdoor screening of a film.
For this summer’s Cinema a la Fresca season, 12 movies are on offer. The first six will be screened in Parc de ses Estacions at 21:30 h; the other six in Parc de sa Feixina, at 21:00 h.
The films are a mix of Spanish, British, American, Japanese, French, and German, and are subtitled.
In Parc de sa Feixina on August 22nd, Cinema a la Fresca shows the 100-year-old classic movie ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ at 21:00 h – no language issues with this as it’s the 1923 silent movie.
On Wednesday, 23rd August, you can see ‘Cazafantasmas más Allá’ – or, as it’s known in English, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. The 2021 supernatural comedy will be screened in Spanish with English subtitles.
Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama, ‘Elvis’, ends the Cinema a la Fresca season for 2023, on August 30th in Parc de sa Feixina. Shown in Spanish, it has English subtitles, and stars Austin Butler – who was nominated for Best Actor Oscar for his role as Elvis Presley – and Tom Hanks.
And don't forget to take some popcorn!