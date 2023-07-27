Cinema under the Sky

Watching a movie under the stars is a fun way to enjoy a balmy August night and this month there are two places in Palma where you can enjoy a free, outdoor screening of a film.

For this summer’s Cinema a la Fresca season, 12 movies are on offer. The first six will be screened in Parc de ses Estacions at 21:30 h; the other six in Parc de sa Feixina, at 21:00 h.

The films are a mix of Spanish, British, American, Japanese, French, and German, and are subtitled.

In Parc de sa Feixina on August 22nd, Cinema a la Fresca shows the 100-year-old classic movie ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ at 21:00 h – no language issues with this as it’s the 1923 silent movie.

On Wednesday, 23rd August, you can see ‘Cazafantasmas más Allá’ – or, as it’s known in English, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’. The 2021 supernatural comedy will be screened in Spanish with English subtitles.

Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biographical drama, ‘Elvis’, ends the Cinema a la Fresca season for 2023, on August 30th in Parc de sa Feixina. Shown in Spanish, it has English subtitles, and stars Austin Butler – who was nominated for Best Actor Oscar for his role as Elvis Presley – and Tom Hanks.

For more details about all the movies being screened, see the link on our Mallorca Sunshine Radio website. And don't forget to take some popcorn!







For more details of the Cinema a la Fresca movies:

palmacultura.cat







