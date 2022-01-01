COMBINE ART AND BRUNCH IN THIS SPRING EVENT

Mar. 21st, 2022

After a break because of the pandemic, one of Palma’s two most popular art events is back in its usual form this Saturday, March 26th.

Art Palma Brunch is a chance to discover the works of contemporary artists in galleries around the city. That’s the art part; the brunch part comes in the form of a free glass of wine and snack provided by the galleries.

In this edition of Art Palma Brunch almost 40 national and international artists will be represented at 21 individual and collective exhibitions at galleries in the city, including Pelaires, Aba Art, Fran Reus, Horrach Moyá, Kewenig Palma, L21, Pep Llabrés Art, Bibi, and Xavier Fiol. Two galleries outside Palma are also taking part in Art Palma Brunch: CCA Andratx and Galería Maior in Pollensa.

Artists from the Balearics include Antoni Pedraza, Bartomeu Sastre, and Gori Mora.

As well as paintings, there’ll be photography, sculptures, and video art.

Art Palma Brunch runs from 11 in the morning to 2 in the afternoon.

And if you’re wondering about the other major art event in Palma, it’s Nit de l’Art, which happens in mid-September. A good excuse for art fans to return for a late summer holiday or short break in Mallorca.