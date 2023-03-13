COOK UP SOME NEW SKILLS

MAR 13th, 2023

If you’d like to learn some new culinary skills and recipes, how about a one-day cooking workshop in Mallorca? You’ll pick up some tips and techniques to impress family and friends when you next cook for them.

To learn all about Spain’s iconic rice dish, check out Paella Lover, the first paella cooking school in Mallorca. Guillermo Bermell, a Valencian, will guide you through the history of authentic paella, the preparation of the ingredients, and the cooking of this iconic Spanish dish. Choose the type of paella you want to make and the location of your cooking class.

Chef Deborah Piña Zitrone has extensive knowledge of, and passion for, Mallorcan food culture. Her business, Deborah’s Culinary Island, offers several cooking workshops in her historical premises – a former 18th-century bakery in the heart of Palma. The popular weekly market tour and traditional cooking class is the perfect introduction to Mallorcan cuisine and food traditions.

Fancy a cooking class with a group of friends? Marie Francoise, the Frenchwoman who owns and runs the Miratge Farrutx café in Betlem, near Colònia de Sant Pere, will tailor a cooking class to your requirements.

And professional chefs have a chance to enhance their skills with a one-day course, The Art of Food Plating and Presentation, taking place at Zaranda restaurant in Palma. Over the last weekend in March, Fernando P. Arellano of Michelin-starred Zaranda and his former sous chef and successful Masterchef: The Professionals contestant, Claire Hutchings, will share the techniques that have impressed the Michelin Guide.