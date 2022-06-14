Cool down with a Mallorca-made ice cream

June 6th, 2022

When the mercury soars, you can’t beat a cooling ice cream – and the choice of artisan Mallorcan ice creams is excellent.

In Colònia Sant Jordi, Gelateria Colonial has been in the same family for more than 50 years. Gelateria Colonial was the first organic ice cream parlour in the Balearics and makes around forty flavours. They also offer vegan ice cream.

Sóller is home Sa Fàbrica de Gelats, which use local fruit in their delicious ice creams. No visit to Sóller or Port de Sóller is complete without one.

In Palma, Ca’n Miquel Gelateria has been making artisan ice cream for more than 30 years. Their parlour is tucked away just off Jaime III.

Family business Ca’n Joan de S’Aigo was founded in the 18th century. Their first ice cream was made from Mallorcan almonds, and doctors prescribed it to patients then for its nutritional value. It’s made in the same way today – but isn no longer on prescription! The oldest and most traditional of their three Palma parlours is in Carrer de Can Sanç.

Iceberg has shops in Palma and locations including Artà, Port Adriano, Magaluf, Cala Millor, and Peguera. They use milk from ‘happy cows’ in Mallorca and fresh fruits – and no palm oil whatsoever. You’ll also find gluten-free and vegan ice creams. Their orange and mint gelato has won the title ‘Best Gelato in the World’.

Gelat Mallorqui is an artisan producer in Binissalem, which provides employment for people with various functional issues. Some of the profits go to social project Papa Bocata, which provides a daytime snack for schoolchildren from poorer families.