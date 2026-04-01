CRU, Manacor

CRU in Manacor is a cosy restaurant appealing to those who enjoy home-cooked food and natural wines made from organic grapes, without additives. CRU is one of only two establishments in Manacor featured in the international natural wine and food lovers’ digital guide Raisin (the other is the tapas bar, Origen).

Juan and his wife, María del Mar, opened CRU in 2022. It’s very popular among local foodies, so I recommend booking because CRU has only around 30 covers, including its small front terrace opposite the parish church entrance.

We’ve not yet eaten on the terrace, preferring the interior, with its contemporary black-and-white floor tiles, marble-top tables, and a mix of banquette seating and wooden, bistro-style chairs. The attractive plates, reminiscent of an English tableware design, are from Portugal. A small candle on each table creates a romantic air.

Juan is front of house with the help of the friendly server, Maricel. María del Mar is on her own in the kitchen producing the delicious food for this busy restaurant. Kudos to her.

The printed menu (also in English) offers six savoury dishes (with no distinction between starters and mains) and five desserts. In addition, the blackboard on the wall offers the day’s extra suggestions, written in Catalan, but Juan translates as necessary.

After several visits here, we’ve tried quite a few of the regular menu dishes, but have never missed the chance to share an indulgent portion of the home-made French fries with a side of Béarnaise sauce (8€). We’ll try the home-made Iberian pork dumplings with spiced oil (5 for 12€) on our next visit.

The blackboard offered six additional dishes (priced 18€-33€), from which my companion chose marinated tuna with creamed potato and smoked chipotle (20€), and I had a dish of prawns and artichokes with guanciale (20€), which was unusual and delicious. Portions are generous, so save some space for dessert.

CRU’s desserts include my favourite, chocolate ganache (8€), but the yuzu sorbet (5€) is ideal if you want something lighter and fresher. On our latest visit, my eyes lit up when I saw Maricel delivering plates of the home-made cheesecake with almond ice cream (8€), but alas, those were the last portions that day.

We drank the French rosé called Le Bijou de Sophie Valrose (24€ bottle/6€ glass), which has an interesting story behind its name. The carefully chosen wines are mostly from the Peninsula, but a few are Mallorcan.

For a cosy restaurant with food made lovingly on the premises and a good selection of natural wines, make your reservation for CRU in Manacor.

Photos: JAN EDWARDS

Prices correct at time of writing.

CRU - Cuina i Vins Plaça Rector Rubí, 3 07500 Manacor +34 613 089 321

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Opening hours:

Open for dinner only,

Tuesday to Saturday 19:30 - 23.30 h