Das Inselradio’s traditional Christmas market

It’s the December public holiday weekend, and we have the perfect suggestion for a traditional Christmas market to visit.

From Thursday, 4th, to Monday 8th, our sister station, Das Inselradio, is hosting the third edition of its popular festive market, taking place in the park in front of the radio station in Palma’s Calle Federico García Lorca. And you’re invited to enjoy the magical ambience that will awaken those festive feels.

You’ll find a variety of delicious food and artisanal products at this Christmas market as well as entertainment such as music, dance, and festive singing. On Saturday and Sunday, there’ll be a Christmas ‘Tardeo’ with DJ Marcello.

This is an event for all the family. Children will love the handicrafts workshops, face painting, and decorating gingerbread figures – and, of course, Father Christmas will be there each day. Look out too for the fantastic Mallorcan caricature artist, Bibi, who’ll be drawing at the market over the weekend.

Das Inselradio’s traditional Christmas market is open on Thursday to Sunday from 17:00h until 22:00h and on Monday 8th from 16:00h until 21:00h.

+34 971 725 941 Website





