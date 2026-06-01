Deià International Music Festival 2026

What began as a musical workshop in Deià in 1978 has become one of the most important classical music festivals in Europe.

For the 2026 edition of the Deià International Music Festival, 42 artists will perform, representing 21 nationalities. Twenty-four artists are international, and the other 18 are from the Balearics. The season-long Festival offers 50 concerts across nine venues.

The artists include pianist Alfredo Oyaguez Montero, the Festival Director.

The main venue, as always, is Son Marroig, Deià, but the festival has expanded over the years to concerts in other venues, including Palma’s Fundació Miró and Palau March, Sa Bassa Rotja in Porreres, and even the winery Bodegas Santa Catarina. Our neighbouring Balearic Islands also have a concert each this year.

The Sant Francesc cloister in Sineu is home to its own festival-within-the Deià International Music Festival, offering four concerts in July.

The Festival began in May and continues with concerts throughout the summer until October 15th.

Fans of film music may enjoy next week’s concert on Tuesday, June 16th, featuring the pianist and Balearic resident, Richard Vinton, playing ‘Songs from the Movies. The performance takes place at Sa Bassa Rotja, a four-star ecotourism hotel on a 13th-century finca.

You’ll find details of all this year’s concerts and venues on the Deià International Music Festival website, a link to which is below.