Discover Mallorca´s Bird Life

Birdwatching enthusiasts shouldn’t miss a visit to Mallorca’s largest wetland, S’Albufera, which is designated a Wetland Area of International Importance. In the north of the island, it’s close to the resorts of Platja de Muro and Can Picafort – yet seems a world away from the bustle of holidaymakers.

Whichever season you visit, you’ll be rewarded by sightings of numerous species of bird life, but spring is probably when this protected Natural Park’s flora and fauna are at their best.

The park has pine woods, dunes, freshwater pools, canals, reed beds, salt marshes, and tamarind groves, with four marked itineraries. Hides and observation platforms provide opportunities to spend quiet time with binoculars and your camera.

At this time of year, expect to see a wide variety of bird species, including Moustached Warblers, Little Grebes, and Purple Gallinules. You may spot raptors too, such as Marsh Harriers and Eleonora’s Falcons.

Of course, you don’t have to be a birdwatching fan to enjoy the landscape and tranquillity of S’Albufera. Its paths are perfect for a peaceful, rural walk or cycle ride.

S’Albufera is open daily from 09:00-18:00h. Its car park is almost opposite the Hotel Playa Esperanza, and entry to the park is next to the bridge. Entrance is free of charge, but you do need to obtain a permit at the visitor centre (open 09:00-16:00h).

Because S’Albufera is a wetland, remember to take some mosquito repellent on your visit.

Park Infomation Center:

+34 971 89 22 50

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