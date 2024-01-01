Discover Mallorca’s Bird Life

Photo: TheOtherKev (Pixabay)

Keen birdwatchers will enjoy a visit to Mallorca’s largest wetland, S’Albufera – designated a Wetland Area of International Importance. Although close to Platja de Muro and Can Picafort in the north, it’s a place of tranquillity and natural beauty.

Whichever season you visit, you’ll be rewarded by sightings of numerous species of bird life, but spring is when this protected Natural Park’s flora and fauna are at their best.

The park has pine woods, dunes, freshwater pools, canals, reed beds, saltmarshes, and groves of tamarinds, with four marked itineraries. Hides and observation platforms provide opportunities to spend quiet time with binoculars and a camera.

At this time of year, expect to see a wide variety of bird species, including Moustached Warblers, Little Grebes, and Purple Gallinules. You may spot raptors too, such as Marsh Harriers and Eleonara’s Falcons.

Of course, you don’t have to be a birdwatching fan to enjoy the landscape and peace of S’Albufera. Its paths are perfect for a rural walk or cycle ride.

S’Albufera is open daily. Its car park is almost opposite the Hotel Playa Esperanza and entry to the park is next to the bridge. Entrance is free of charge, but you do need to obtain a permit at the visitor centre, provided with a map of the park.

Because S’Albufera is a wetland, remember to take some mosquito repellent on your visit.





Park Information Centre: +34 971 892 250





