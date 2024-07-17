Discover Mallorca’s Birds

Birdwatching enthusiasts shouldn’t miss a visit to Mallorca’s largest wetland, S’Albufera, which is designated a Wetland Area of International Importance. In the north of the island, it’s close to the resorts of Platja de Muro and Can Picafort – yet seems a world away from the tourist bustle.

Whichever season you visit, you’ll see numerous species of birdlife but spring is when this protected Natural Park’s flora and fauna are at their best.

The park has pine woods, dunes, freshwater pools, canals, reed beds, salt marshes, and tamarinds, with four marked itineraries to follow. Hides and observation platforms provide opportunities to watch the birds with binoculars and a camera.

At this time of year, expect to see a wide variety of species, including Moustached Warblers, Little Grebes, and Purple Gallinules. You may spot raptors too, such as Marsh Harriers and Eleonara’s Falcons.

You don’t have to be into birdwatching to enjoy the landscape and tranquillity of S’Albufera. Its paths are perfect for a rural walk or cycle ride.

S’Albufera is open daily from 9:00 – 18:00 h. Its car park is almost opposite the Hotel Playa Esperanza and entry to the park is next to the bridge. Entrance is free of charge, but you do need to obtain a permit at the visitor centre, provided with a map of the park.

Because S’Albufera is a wetland, remember to wear mosquito repellent for your visit.