DISCOVER MALLORCA’S OLIVE OILS

Dec. 6th, 2021

Olives have been cultivated in Mallorca for more than two thousand years and ninety per cent of the island’s olive trees are said to be more than 500 years old. In the 19 th century, olive oil from Mallorca was recognised for its high quality and made up 80 per cent of exports from the island…

Extra virgin olive oils of superior quality, produced only by mechanical means and without using chemicals, bear the Denomination of Origin, ‘Oli de Mallorca’. Almost a hundred producers in Mallorca have reached the high standards required to do so.

Olive oil tourism has become a thing here. Take an excursion along the official olive oil routes known as ‘rutas de aceite de Mallorca’, visit producers, stay in a hotel with an old olive press, or eat in a restaurant using ‘Oli de Mallorca’ oils in its cuisine.

Popular walking routes include the picturesque Barranco de Biniaraix in the Sóller valley and the longer Muleta path in the mountains. Several producers open their doors to visitors, including Oli Solivellas near Alcúdia, Son Moragues in Valldemossa, and Oli Nostra near Petra. My special recommendation is Aubocassa – a beautiful finca in the countryside near Manacor.

If you’re looking for authentic Mallorcan products to take home, extra virgin olive oil, olive-wood items for the home, and olive leaf teas all fit the bill.