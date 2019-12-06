D’Menú, Palma

2020, Feb. 10th | by Jan Edwards

It’s a simple concept: this Palma restaurant from chef /restaurateur Adrián Quetglas is open only at lunchtimes on weekdays, offering just a set menu.

Like several other chefs who have opened their own successful restaurants, Adrián Quetglas used to work for British chef Marc Fosh. After a decade working in Russia, in 2015, Adrián opened his own restaurant, which has a Michelin star. He also has the neighbouring D’Gustar tapas bar.

In September 2019, Adrián opened D’Menú, with the simple concept of offering only a weekly changing three-course lunch menu from Monday to Friday.



This restaurant in Sa Gerreria has plenty of natural light from large windows and an attractive but unfussy interior, seating around 30 people. A cute terrace outside has heaters and blankets available. When we arrived for lunch – without a reservation – almost every table had been booked, but we were eating early that day and snaffled one of the few tables that weren’t reserved.



The D’Menú lunch menu costs 18 € (including bread and water). We had a choice of two starters: salad of marinated salmon with avocado and passion fruit oil or rigatoni with pesto with smoked cheese mousse. I had the salad (my partner the pasta); the well-dressed mixed leaves were fresh tasting and looked appetizing. A tasty dish.



My main course was a flavourful dish of tender pork knuckle, served on buckwheat with fresh herbs, vegetables, and a zingy mustard and honey sauce. At this point I felt we’d already had good value for money, but dessert was still to come. We tried both choices between us: red fruits with maple syrup and yogurt ice cream, and chocolate ganache with orange slush and hazelnut mousse. Both were divine.



Service was efficient and friendly, and Adrián’s Russian wife looked after us.



It’s easy to understand why so many tables were reserved on a Monday lunchtime at D’Menú. We’re not the only ones who appreciate tasty creative cuisine at a pocket-friendly price.

Photos: Jan Edwards / D’MENÚ

Prices and details correct at time of writing.

D’Menú Plaça Sant Antoni, 17 07002 Palma +34 971 460 455 facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Monday to Friday (lunch only)