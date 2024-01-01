Dragons Racing and Children Parading

Are you missing the sight of sailing boats out in force on the sea? Then Puerto Portals is the place to be this coming weekend, from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd.

This is when the 8th edition of the Dragon Winter Series continues, attracting top national and international sailors to compete in this regatta circuit. Puerto Portals has the largest fleet of Dragons in Spain.

If you don’t know what a Dragon boat is – and I didn’t until I researched it – it’s a sailing boat designed in 1929 by the Norwegian, Johan Anker – a good surname for a boat designer, don’t you think?

Away from the sea, family fun is guaranteed at Sa Rueta, the children’s carnival event in Palma. The main carnival – Sa Rua – is on Sunday, March 2nd, but the youngsters have theirs on Sunday, 23rd, in the morning. Expect colourful costumes, dancing, music, and more to fill the streets of Palma.

Marratxí always hosts a great Sa Rua and this year it’s on Saturday 22nd, with the processions starting at 16:30h in front of the Escola Municipal de Cerámica Pilar Sastre.

Carnival events happen in towns and villages all over Mallorca. The dates may vary but should be between February 22nd and March 2nd.