Eat Out this Mallorca Restaurant Week

Now is an excellent time to eat out in Mallorca – and here’s why!

It’s Mallorca Restaurant Week and some of the best restaurants on the island are taking part – each offering an exclusive menu of dishes made from local produce at an unrepeatable price. Mallorca Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity to try restaurants you’ve not visited before or treat yourself to lunch or dinner at a favourite place for a fixed-price specially created menu.

More than 35 restaurants are taking part in this exciting promotion. You can find restaurants offering Mallorcan, Mediterranean, Japanese, Mexican, fusion, vegetarian, vegan, tapas, and other cuisines. Establishments taking part with special menus also include wine bars, cocktail bars, and fine-dining restaurants – including one with a Michelin star. Some of the menus even include a glass of wine in the price.

You can take advantage of Mallorca Restaurant Week at eateries in Palma, Inca, Port de Sóller, Calvià, Selva, and Fornalutx.

Some of the establishments I’ve previously chosen and featured as my Restaurant of the Week are participating in Mallorca Restaurant Week. These are: Botànic at the luxurious hotel Can Bordoy Grand House and Garden; the Michelin-starred Marc Fosh; Santi Taura’s Urbà; La Vieja by Jonay Hernández, and the cosy Canela. You can read my general review of these restaurants elsewhere in this section of our website.

Despite its name, Mallorca Restaurant Week lasts for two weeks and continues until Thursday, March 13th, so check out their website, www.restaurantweek.es to see all the restaurants taking part and details and prices of their special menus. You must book through that website to secure your table for your chosen eatery’s exclusive Mallorca Restaurant Week menu. Bon profit!