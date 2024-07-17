Eat Outdoors in Nature

Mallorca has many beautiful outdoor places where you can take a picnic but if you want to enjoy someone else’s cooking and still be in a natural setting, there are several opportunities on the island.

The winery Mesquida Mora in Porreres offers gastronomic dinners with its wines at the 19th-century Son Porquer mill amid the vineyards on Thursdays from June to September. Depending on your chosen date, the dinner will be created by either Can March Restaurant in Manacor or Cascall Restaurant in Palma.

Terragust in Manacor offers an experience that takes you closer to the production of our food, with a tasting menu served amid fruit trees or vines. These popular events now take place at least four times a week.

Hort de Sa Vall in the Manacor countryside offers something similar, with a guided tour, show-cooking, and a Mallorcan BBQ on Thursdays; on Fridays, they offer a guided tour and tasting menu, with music.

And for a unique al fresco experience in nature, how about dinner in the largest lavender field in Mallorca? These lavender moonlit dinners are offered every Wednesday at The Lodge hotel near Sa Pobla and are based on local produce.

All these experiences are for a limited number of people and must be booked in advance.