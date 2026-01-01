El Camino, Palma

If you’re looking for a vibrant but sophisticated place to eat tapas and experience a high level of hospitality, El Camino in Palma is recommended. First opened in 2019 by Eddie Hart, it’s become one of the Mallorcan capital’s hotspots for visitors and residents, which means that securing a short-notice reservation in season can be difficult.

At this time of year, it’s a little easier to get those coveted seats at El Camino’s impressive marble counter, and we were able to book only one day ahead of our visit.

Eddie was one of the English brothers who founded the successful Spanish restaurants, Fino and Barrafina, in London. He moved to Mallorca to open his own place on the island where he’d spent summers growing up. He’s not a restaurateur in name only: Eddie may be the smiling person greeting you at the door or pouring you a glass of wine.

Two of his senior team members – head chef Guillermo and manager Sergio – previously worked at Barrafina, and their London experience contributes to the efficient operation of this tapas restaurant.

El Camino is just off the Borne in Palma and has visual appeal even from the outside. Who wouldn’t want to be one of those people sitting in the glow of warm lighting at the marble-topped oak bar, enjoying the convivial ambience and the great food?

Most of the seating in this narrow restaurant is at the long bar, but there’s a private table for up to eight people at the rear and four tall tables for groups of four or five. If you like to watch chefs at work, sit at the counter and enjoy the culinary theatre par excellence.

The menu is printed on paper placemats on the countertop, and there are always some specials too. My recommendation is to share a few dishes so you can taste as much as possible. The flavourful Mediterranean cuisine is made from carefully sourced ingredients, simply but expertly prepared.



We ordered ‘pimientos de Padrón’, goat’s cheese-stuffed courgette flower, queen scallops, the classic Basque cod ‘a la bilbaina’, and a generous portion of El Camino’s moreish fries. Desserts on offer include ‘tarta de Santiago’, lemon brûlee, and the hazelnut and chocolate spheres that are ideal for a sweet but small ending to your meal.

The Spanish wines include a few gems from Mallorca, an organic Mallorcan cava, French champagne, and sherry – all part of the El Camino gastronomic experience. Go before the crowds return.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

El Camino Restaurante Carrer de Can Brondo 4 07001 Palma e-Mail

WEB

facebook

Instagram



Opening times:

Tuesday to Saturday 13 - 15:45 h & 18 - 22:45 h