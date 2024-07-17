El Castillo del Bosque, Felanitx

Is there a restaurant in Mallorca that you’ve driven past numerous times but never tried? El Castillo del Bosque, between Felanitx and Porto Colom, was one such restaurant for me. I’m pleased I finally stopped to try it.

El Castillo del Bosque has a large car park – a bonus in the busier months. The entrance takes you past a small garden through to the dining room or a table on one of the terraces. We ate lunch on a covered terrace, noting the tablecloths and linen napkins, and views of the trees from which the restaurant took its name.

The father of the current owners, siblings Ángel and Judit, opened El Castillo del Bosque in 1987. Ángel told me that his father had wanted him to work in the restaurant, but he had other career plans. When his father died three years ago, Ángel took over and touchingly told me that working there, he feels the presence of his father in his heart.

Chef Toni Delnau’s daughter is a coeliac, which is reassuring for those allergic to gluten, and only two savoury dishes contain gluten. Gluten-free bread arrived on request for my dad, along with separate portions of crushed tomato in oil and aioli to avoid cross-contamination.

Most of the appetisers are also offered in half-portions. We had half-portions of fried baby squid (8,50€) and crispy Mahon cheese bites with cranberry and raspberry sauce (8,50€). My dad opted for a generous tomato salad with avocado and mango (13€).

I chose a simple and perfectly cooked grilled sole and vegetables with a satisfying amount of bite (29,50€). Our other dishes were turbot with herb butter (29,50€), and my dad’s roast duck with Mallorcan vermouth, orange, and ginger (25,50€) – which he thoroughly enjoyed. I was also pleased to note that the food was served on heated plates.

The menu includes some vegetarian and vegan dishes, and four dishes for children up to 16 years old (7€ each).

Desserts range from 1,95€ for one scoop of ice cream to the most expensive at 7,70€. I recommend the refreshing pineapple carpaccio with peppermint and ginger ice cream (7,60€). Our other desserts were strawberry ice cream and cheesecake with wild berries (6,75€).

Our drinks were gluten-free beer (2,75€), a glass of house ‘rosado’ (3,65€), and for me, a verdejo (4,65€). An americano coffee (Delta brand) costs 2,25€.

It was good to see that most of our fellow diners lunching at El Castillo del Bosque were locals – usually a sign of good value. The restaurant has been awarded one Solete by the Repsol Guide.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

El Castillo del Bosque Ctra. Felanitx - Porto Colom, km 8 Felanitx +34 971 82 41 44 e-Mail

Opening hours:

Open daily except Tuesdays & Wednesdays 13 - 15 h & 19 - 22 h