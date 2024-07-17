El Guiri Pizzeria, Manacor

It’s useful to know a good pizzeria, although Manacor’s El Guiri – with its tongue-in-cheek name – offers not only excellent pizzas but also a decent choice of Italian classic pastas. Chef/owner Alexander Weinhold is the ‘foreigner’ here – although he looks nothing like his logo’s cartoon character.

The unassuming German chef cooked in several restaurants in this area of Mallorca – Sa Sal, Osteria Dolores, 15teen, and Es Patí – before opening his place in what was once a typical townhouse in the centre of Manacor (and was a different Italian restaurant before Alexander took the property). El Guiri is a popular eatery, so I recommend reserving to be sure of a table.

The décor of the cosy dining room is simple but attractive. Chef Alexander creates his food in a small kitchen at the rear of the restaurant, using quality ingredients. This is clear in the eating.

Our friendly server explained the dishes that were extra to the à la carte menu that evening.

Each of the seven starters on the menu costs 12,50€ for a generous and shareable portion. In the interests of capturing images – and not because we’re greedy … honestly – we had two between us: carpaccio of bresaola with rocket and Parmesan, and a crunchy mozzarella wrapped in angel hair pasta and served with a tomato jam. Both were delicious.

Seven pasta dishes (13,50€-16,50€) are on the à la carte menu, but my companion chose gnocchi (16,50€) from the extras for his main course. Never having tried a pizza here before, I chose one of two pizza extras for that night: pizza with artichokes, piquillo peppers, oil, and feta (14,50€). The à la carte menu offers seven pizzas (11,50€-15,50€).

Alexander himself delivered the pizza to the table and told me he ferments the dough for 72 hours, for easier digestion. It was delicious, but after sharing two starters, I couldn’t eat it all and have dessert. Our server brought me what I couldn’t finish in a takeaway box, so I reheated it for lunch the next day – and it was just as tasty.

Of the two home-made desserts (5,50€ each), we enjoyed yogurt mousse with strawberries.

Blackboards list the bar drinks and Italian and Spanish wines (including some vegan options). We had a bottle of Pinot Grigio blush for a reasonable 18€.

With tasty Italian food made with care and flair and offered at fair prices, Pizzeria El Guiri in Manacor delivers a taste of ‘la dolce vita’.

El Guiri’s pizzas and pastas are also available to order for delivery by A Taula.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

El Guiri C/ Major 12 Manacor +34 871 252 850

Facebook

Instagram



Opening hours:

Open for dinner only Monday – Saturday 19:30 - 23 h