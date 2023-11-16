El Sol, Son Serra de Marina

Most beach eateries in Mallorca have closed their doors after a busy season, but for those days when the sun shines from a bright blue sky and invites you to the coast, it’s good to know somewhere you can still eat out by the sea during the day.

El Sol is in Son Serra de Marina on the Bay of Alcúdia and has views over the natural beach and the dunes behind it. The area is perfect for winter walks – perhaps around the bay to Colònia de Sant Pere.

El Sol’s outdoor tables have the most appeal on a fine day and, on a Sunday morning, you’re likely to find a reserved sign on most of the tables, so secure your spot in advance to soak up the views while you eat.

Indoors, the surfer vibe is chilled and informal, with music playing.

The menu is designed to be a people pleaser, with a decent variety of dishes. It’s divided into starters and soups, salads, Asia, pasta and risotto, home-made pizzas, grilled fish, meat, desserts, and ice cream. Starters include Mediterranean, Asian, and Italian dishes (priced from 9 € for Thai soup to 17,50 € for beef carpaccio or vitello tonnato). We shared a portion of fried Asian stuffed pastries, served with two dipping sauces (sweet spicy sauce and soy sauce) for 12,50 €.

Our main courses were ravioli bogavante, filled with lobster, prawns, green asparagus in a lobster sauce (21,50 €), and sea bass (24,50 €). Both were decently cooked. Fish and meat dishes come with a choice of sides; my companion chose French fries and the chip I ‘sampled’ was hot, crisp on the outside and fluffy inside.

My companion enjoyed his chocolate coulant (7,50 €) from a list of desserts that are mainstream popular. The two ice cream offerings looked interesting.

The German-owned El Sol also has blackboard suggestions which, on the day of our visit, included two real winter-warmers: a hearty-looking goose leg with potato dumplings and red cabbage (24,50 €), and a lamb knuckle in thyme sauce with vegetables (24 €).

El Sol is too busy for arty presentation, but its food is tasty, the portions are generous, the vibes are chilled, and the location is gorgeous.

With so few eateries open in this part of Mallorca in winter, it’s best to book a table. On Saturdays, children up to the age of 12 eat free from the kids’ menu.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

El Sol Sunshine Bar Puig de Bonany, s/n Son Serra de Marina +34 9971 854 029 eMail

Web >>

Facebook>>

Instagram >>



Opening times:

El Sol is open every day from Tuesday to Sunday: Kitchen from 12 h – 17 h; bar from 12 h – 18 h.