Enjoy a Wine Weekend in Pollença

Mallorca’s most popular wine-tasting fair happens this month – and this year the Fira del Vi in Pollença is on the same weekend as the Palma International Boat Show, so some diary planning may be required if you enjoy all things nautical and wine.

The Fira del Vi is held in the atmospheric Claustre de Sant Domingo in Pollença town on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April, offering an opportunity to learn more about Mallorca’s wines. There’ll be more than 200 to taste at the event.

Bodegas at this year’s Fira del Vi include Angel, Son Prim, Can Vidalet, Castell Miquel, Mortitx, Conde de Suyrot, Binigrau, and Es Fangar. In all, 38 wineries will represent the different wine-producing areas of Mallorca. In addition, 18 cellars from the DO Montsant in the Tarragona region of the Peninsula will be represented.

Entrance to the Pollença Wine Fair costs 15 € per person and includes a glass to use for the tastings and a 5€ voucher toward the cost of any bottles of wine you buy during your visit.

The Fira del Vi is open on Saturday, April 27th from 10:00 h until 20:30 h and on Sunday, 28th, from 10:00 h until 14:00 h. The box office closes one hour before the fair ends each day, so be sure to get there in good time.

Late afternoon and early evening on Saturday are the busiest times to visit the Fira, so if want time to talk to any of the winemakers, we recommend an earlier visit that day.