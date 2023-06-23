Enjoy an evening drink with a rooftop view of Palma

Mallorca has a good choice now of hotel rooftops where you can go in the evening for a drink and maybe something to eat while you enjoy a great view. Not surprisingly, Palma has the largest choice; here are some of our favourites.

Classics include Hostal Cuba Sky Bar, a popular, cosy terrace with views over Sa Feixina Park and the Mediterranean. It’s an ideal place to begin an evening in Santa Catalina. Nearby, on Paseo Mallorca, Hotel Saratoga’s Sky Bar is open to the public and offers superb views of the port.

In the street named Jaime III, check out Nakar Hotel’s roof terrace on the ninth floor, offering drinks, music, and beautiful views. The nearby Hotel Almudaina has a less well-known terrace but with similar views and good-value drinks.

Head for the Old Town to find Sant Francesc Hotel Singular, where the rooftop terrace is open to the public from eight in the evening for drinks and light bites as you watch the sunset.

In the Calatrava district, find Hotel Es Princep’s large rooftop terrace, with its parasols fluttering in the breeze. Part is reserved for hotel guests, but the rooftop Almaq bar and lounge opens to the public in the evenings for drinks, food, music, and awesome views of the Bay of Palma.

A short walk away is the adults-only hotel El Llorenç Parc de la Mar, where its Ç the Rooftop has two levels; only the upper one is open to the public, all day from 11.30am for drinks and dishes from an international gastronomic menu created by the renowned Mallorcan chef Santi Taura.

We suggest you phone ahead to check availability and reserve a table if possible.

Photo: Hostal Cuba