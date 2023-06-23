Enjoy an evening rooftop drink outside the city of Palma

There’s something special about sipping a drink as you soak up a bird’s-eye view of your surroundings from a rooftop terrace. Outside the centre of Palma, here are a few others to try in Mallorca.

On the Playa de Palma, Katagi Blau restaurant and cocktail bar is on the 6th floor of the adults-only 5-star Iberostar Selection Llaut Palma. Stylish and comfortable, you can have drinks here from Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to half-past midnight.

For views over the Bay of Palmanova and Son Matias beach, head to Origin Palmanova Roof Terrace – voted the number one cocktail bar in Palmanova. The terrace is lush with plants and palm trees, where you can hear live music and sip classic or signature craft cocktails. If cocktails aren’t your thing, check out the local craft beers and wines. If hunger strikes, their food menu offers fusion flavours and bistro classics – and they have a Josper charcoal oven.

Hotel Eden Sóller in Port de Sóller has a rooftop with fabulous 360º views of the mountains and the harbour. Catch the sunset too from the Rooftop Terraza Mar for great photos, cool cocktails, and chill-out music. Open from 18 h for adults only.

Beautiful Colònia de Sant Jordi – with its alluring views of Cabrera – is home to the stylish Hotel Honucai. Its rooftop terrace is named The Top and is open to the public every evening during summer from 18 h. Your creative cocktail comes with gorgeous Med views. The Top also has a dining area offering dishes from the Japanese grill or raw food menu if the sea air gives you an appetite. Expect live music and/or a DJ set on Saturday nights.

Cheers!