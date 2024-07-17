Enjoy Concerts at Son Marroig

The Deià International Music Festival is back this year for its 46th edition. The concerts are on Wednesdays from June 26th until October 2nd and take place in the beautiful setting of Son Marroig – the traditional Mallorcan estate that captured the Archduke Ludwig Salvator’s heart in the late 19th century and became his home.

The ultimate Mallorca experience for music lovers could be listening to exquisitely played works in this northwest coastal setting, with views of the sunset from the recital room.

The season begins on Wednesday, June 26th with French pianist Pascal Rogé, who’ll play compositions by Debussy, Poulenc, and Ravel. He’ll be joined by pianist Elena Font for four-handed pieces.

Son Marroig isn’t the only venue offering concerts under the direction of Deià International Music Festival artistic director, Alfredo Oyágüez Montero.

This season you can enjoy 5 concerts in June and July in the 18th-century Cloister of Sant Francesc in Sineu. At the eco-hotel Sa Bassa Rotja in Porreres, there are 9 concerts throughout the season. In Palma, performances take place at Palau March, and in Cala Ratjada, four concerts take place under the heading of Serenates dÉstiu.