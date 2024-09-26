Enjoy more Music in Mallorca

The end of summer means the end of the larger music events in Mallorca but there are still opportunities to enjoy concerts in different parts of the island.

In the town of Ses Salines on Sunday, September 29th, the classical guitarist Álvaro Jaén will give a recital of music of different eras and styles, by composers such as Francisco Tárrega, George Philipp Telemann, and Franz Schubert. The concert takes place at 19:00h at the Hotel Ca’n Bonico, with tickets priced from 12€.

In Llucmajor on Tuesday, October 1st, the well-known Uruguayan pianist Rafael González Paz will take to the stage in the Claustre de Sant Bonaventura at 19:30h. Rafael has performed in renowned venues in Europe and America and has lived in Mallorca since 2018. The programme will include works by Soler, Mozart, Gershwin, and Schumann. Tickets cost from 12€ each.

And finally, the closing concert of this year’s Deiá International Music Festival takes place on Wednesday, October 2nd at beautiful Son Marroig. The Deià Chamber Players, directed by festival director Alfredo Oyaguez Montero, will perform a varied programme of music by composers including Bach, Mozart, Elgar, Britten, and Piazzolla. The concert starts at 20:30h but if you arrive a little earlier, you’ll see one of Mallorca’s most beautiful sunsets from the viewpoint.