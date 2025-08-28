Enjoy Santa Ponça’s most important Festival

A historic event from the 13th century is still celebrated every year in Mallorca’s southwest. In September 1229, King Jaume I of Aragon and his Christian knights and soldiers landed in Santa Ponça to conquer the Moors and reclaim Mallorca.

Their landing point is today marked by a stone cross, and the event is commemorated annually during the popular Festes del Rei en Jaume, which begin on Wednesday, 27th August and continue until September 7th.

The Rei en Jaume Festival this year again features a packed programme of events, with something for all the family and to suit all tastes.

The 796th anniversary of the landing by King Jaume will be observed officially at the landing site, the Cruz de Santa Ponça, on Thursday 28th at 20:00h, when artist and Calvià resident, Lolo Garner, will give the opening speech.

Other scheduled activities include the Calvià Giants Parade, a Swing Night with the Ponent Big Band of musicians performing a repertoire from the golden age of swing, a children’s entertainment afternoon with foam party and kiddie disco, a medieval market, beach cinema, Moors and Christians parade and battle, and the unforgettable Nit de Foc – the night of fire with the Dimonis del Comte Mal. This spectacular event is not for those of a nervous disposition!

For the full Rei en Jaume Festival programme, see the link below.