Enjoy the ‘Fruit of the Earth’

If your passions are art and wine, this exhibition launching on Good Friday and continuing throughout the season should be of interest. The Danish-owned winery Bodega BiniVista at Biniali near Sencelles is hosting its second Easter art exhibition.

This year’s exhibition is entitled ‘Fruit of the Earth’ and features the work of Danish artist Kirsa Andreasen, who lived at the winery for the month of August last year, during harvest time. Winery owner Søren Svenningsen is a passionate art collector and has been a fan of Kirsa’s art for 15 years.

During her stay at the winery, Kirsa was inspired by the estate, the vineyards, and Mallorca in general. She created a series of paintings, one of which – entitled ‘La Musa de Biniali’ – features on the label for Bodega BiniVista’s second Art Wine of the Year.

The exhibition launches on Good Friday at 14:00h when there’ll be a tasting of Bodega BiniVista’s Art Wine of the Year, followed by the presentation of the Artwork of the Year by artist Kirsa Andreasen and gallerist Kent Wolfsen.

If you can’t make the inauguration of Kirsa Andreasen’s exhibition ‘Fruit of the Earth’, her artworks will remain on display at the winery for the season. If you’d like to see them at another time, please contact the winery to arrange an appointment by emailing info@binivista.com.