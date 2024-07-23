Enjoy the Fun of the Ram Fair 2024

In the run-up to Easter in Mallorca, there’s fun for all the family at the annual ‘Fira del Ram’ – or Ram Fair – in Palma, which is on for almost seven weeks from February 23rd until April 7th.

Every year, thousands of locals and visitors of all ages go to the Ram Fair, where more than 170 stalls, bars, and other attractions await them. Expect traditional rides such as the dodgems, big wheel and the swinging Viking boat, as well as rides designed for thrill-seekers.

The Ram Fair is at the Recinto Son Fusteret and from Palma centre it’s easy to get there by public transport. The EMT bus number 10 (which goes to Sa Indioteria) stops by the site, or you can take the Metro from the Estación Intermodal to Son Fuster Vell. If you go by car, there are parking possibilities in the locality.

If you’re going with small children, the advice is to go on Saturday or Sunday mornings, before the Ram Fair gets too busy.

The Ram Fair is on from Monday to Thursday from 16:30 to 23:30 h. On Fridays and on the eve of public holidays you can visit between 16:30 and 01:00 h. On Saturdays, the Ram Fair is open from 11:00 until 01:00 h and on Sundays and public holidays, from 11:00 until 23:30 h.















