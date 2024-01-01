Enter a Photography Competition

Do you enjoy taking photos? And do your surroundings inspire you to pick up your camera?

If the answer to these questions is yes and you enjoy being creative, you may be interested to know that the superyacht marina, Port Adriano, is again running a photography contest this year –the 6th edition of this popular competition.

The theme for this year’s contest is ‘Roots’ and you can interpret this as you wish. Photos do not have to be taken in Port Adriano or even in Mallorca, as long as they meet the brief and rules of the contest.

Port Adriano’s 6th photography contest is free to enter and has a pot of prizes worth a total of 3.000 €. Three winners will each receive 1.000 € and a licence to install the Photopills app.

The jury judging the entries includes the management of Port Adriano, collaborators from Escuela EDIB, Photopills, Foto Ruano, and experts in the photographic and artistic fields.

The deadline for the submission of photo entries is March 30th,2025. For more information about the contest, see the Port Adriano website – link below.