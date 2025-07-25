Entertainment with a View

Castillo Hotel Son Vida was the first luxury hotel in Mallorca when it opened in 1961. Today, the island is home to many luxurious hotels, but Castillo Hotel Son Vida remains an icon because it was built from a 13th-century castle, and its terrace offers the most amazing view of Palma and the Bay of Palma spread out below.

That superb terrace is the venue for some summer-night entertainment, and you don’t have to be staying in the hotel to enjoy it.

Castillo Nights Live are sunset music sessions taking place every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday from 7pm until 9pm. Entry is free, and you can buy a drink to enjoy while listening to the music.

Open-air cinema is also popular on summer nights, and the Castillo Hotel Son Vida’s terrace becomes the venue for some alfresco movie-viewing. There are still two screenings to come: ‘The Greatest Showman’ on August 24th and ‘Forrest Gump’ on September 21st at 8.30pm. It costs 30€ per person to attend, which includes the movie, popcorn, and a glass of cava or soft drink.

Nits a Bellver offers a programme of events taking place with a view of the interior walls of the round castle of Bellver, in the hills above Palma. It’s a magical setting for a variety of concerts throughout the summer, with the last one on August 28th.