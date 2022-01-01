Es Pi, Deià

Deià is Mallorca’s honeypot location, and at the height of the holiday season, it’s not easy to find somewhere to park a car. But just over two kilometres from the heart of this iconic village, you’ll find tranquillity in a restaurant with its own parking and spectacular views of Mallorca’s northeast coast and beautiful Deià itself.

Es Pi is the restaurant of the adults-only hotel Sa Pedrissa – a former manor house dating from the 17th century. It’s not all about those glorious views here though, as the chef directing the culinary offer is Marcel Ress who was head chef at Simply Fosh restaurant when it gained a Michelin star. He carefully chooses his ingredients – some of them from Sa Pedrissa’s vegetable and herb garden.

The food here is Mediterranean, and the short à la carte menu changes daily. We went for lunch with friends who were staying in the village and, like us, they had enjoyed a previous dinner at Es Pi.

To whet our appetites, we shared the ‘pan de cristal’ (glass bread), topped with delicious tomato and basil. Very moreish indeed. From the two starters, I had ‘salmorejo’ of cherries with Sóller prawn, basil, and black olive, which was excellent. Our friends had seared tuna salad with avocado, coriander, and tomato. From the three main courses, we had the turbot with cauliflower, sundried tomato, pine nuts, and raisins, and the ‘poule noir’ with parsnip, Palo liqueur, and blackberries. Two desserts were offered.

In fine weather, you enjoy breathtaking views from a table on the terrace. The service is excellent, and we were looked after by the charming David – who also once worked for Marc Fosh.

The property has an old ‘mirador’ from which the views are even more spectacular. Marcel Ress has cleverly created the intimate ‘Es Mirador de Sa Pedrissa’ experience: a private lunch or dinner seated at the table in the centre of the ‘mirador’, with a dedicated server and a special menu of seven courses. For a romantic marriage proposal, anniversary, birthday, or just to celebrate being in Mallorca, it’s an unforgettable indulgence – especially at night when you see the lights of Deià coming on.

Sa Pedrissa will stay open until mid-November.

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Opening times:

Open daily for lunch (13 - 15:30 h until mid-October) and dinner (19 - 21:30 h)