Es Torrent de Son Carrió, Sant Llorenç

2023, May 8th | by Jan Edwards

A short drive from the east coast or the town of Sant Llorenç takes you to the small village of Son Carrió, where innovative cuisine features on this restaurant’s monthly changing tasting menu.

If you enjoy tasting menus or memorable chocolate desserts, Es Torrent de Son Carrió in the Llevant area of Mallorca ticks both boxes.



Located in the heart of the village, opposite the church, Es Torrent de Son Carrió has a stylish, contemporary interior, with black-painted walls and ceiling, well-spaced varnished-wood tables, and comfortable, upholstered chairs. There’s plenty of free car parking opposite the nearby sports complex (Poliesportiu).



Mallorcan chef Joan Galmés Miquel – who owns Es Torrent de Son Carrió with his wife Clara Ferrer – studied and worked in Barcelona, including time at Martín Berasategui’s restaurant Lasarte. The culinary techniques he learnt there are evident in the creative and playful cuisine served in this dinner-only village restaurant, which Joan and Clara opened in 2014.



This season, Es Torrent de Son Carrió is offering one tasting menu of seven plates (plus appetizers and petits fours) for 70 €. The menu and optional wine pairing change each month. If you’re a cheese fan, you can add an extra course of interesting national and international cheeses.



We tried the April menu, which included a technical dish named quail croissant – which was not what you’d expect, creamy rice with seafood, a flavourful turbot dish, and a delicious lamb kafta that arrived at the table on a mini grill over smouldering embers. Two desserts were included: a strawberry carpaccio with some surprising elements, and a fun chocolate ‘bomb’ in a wooden box, which became a spectacle.



Clara oversees the front of house and is also sommelier, with plenty of wine knowledge. As well as around 50 references from Mallorca, there are wines from the Peninsula and further afield.



New for this season, there are two sittings for dinner: 19 h and 21 h. Printed menus have been replaced by a digital device on each table showing the menu, which you can also find on Es Torrent de Son Carrió’s new website.

Photos: Jan Edwards / Es Torrent

Prices correct at time of writing.

Es Torrent de Son Carrió C/ Mossèn Alcover, 4 07540 Son Carrió +34 971 56 99 06 info@estorrentdesoncarrio.cat www.estorrentdesoncarrio.cat



Opening times:

Dinner only, Tuesday to Sunday: Sittings at 19 h & 21 h