Es Vivers, Colònia de Sant Pere

If proximity to the sea is as essential to you for dining out as olive oil is to bread, this Restaurant of the Week should appeal. Es Vivers in Colònia de Sant Pere is known for its well-made Italian cuisine but also its superb location on the seafront in this attractive village not far from Artà on the Bay of Alcúdia in northeast Mallorca.

Last but one of the front-line eateries, Es Vivers is open for lunch and dinner from Thursdays to Mondays, offering an à la carte menu and a blackboard of the day’s suggestions. You’ll know you’ve arrived when you see the painted vintage-style bicycle propped on its stand outside.

Antipasti, home-made pasta, meat, fish, and desserts are the temptations on the main à la carte menu but there is also a wide variety of excellent pizzas with a home-made, thin crust.

The most desirable tables are right by the waterfront near the tamarisk trees – and you need to book early to secure one of these and its bonus of any sea breezes on a hot summer’s day. But there are also al fresco tables – quite close to each other – on the terrace adjoining the restaurant building itself, and an attractive interior.

Come for dinner and you’ll have the bonus of watching one of my favourite Mallorca sunsets. As the sun sinks towards the other side of the Serra de Tramuntana, the sea can take on the appearance of liquid gold, creating perfect photos and memories.

For our latest visit – for lunch – I began with the aubergine-based, melanzane alla parmigiana. This is one of my favourite Italian dishes and Es Vivers does it justice. My companion enjoyed a generous plateful (easily shareable) of Black Angus beef carpaccio.

We both chose grilled Mallorcan squid, which came with a selection of perfectly cooked vegetables. Our lunch ended with two of the desserts, which are home-made here. The chocolate coulant had the obligatory oozy centre and came with ice cream. My semifreddo (10,50€) was a creamy but refreshing end to another tasty meal here.

The food here is made with quality local ingredients and this shows in the eating. Service is efficient and friendly … and those views!

Photos: Jan Edwards

Prices correct at time of writing.

Es Vivers C/ del Mar, 25 Colònia de Sant Pere T +34 971 58 94 78

Open Thursday – Monday

13 - 14:45 h & 15 - 22 h