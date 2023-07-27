Escape the August Heat

If you need some relief from the heat of August in Mallorca, go underground to luxuriate in a consistently cool temperature – and discover a different side of Mallorca.

This island has some amazing caves full of mighty stalactites and stalagmites. In the northeast, you’ll find the Caves of Artà which, despite the name, are in the resort of Canyamel, in the Capdepera municipality. The guided tour of this fascinating underground system of caves lasts about forty minutes, and you’ll see sights such as the Hall of Columns and Chamber of Flags. You exit, blinking in the sunlight, to a beautiful sea view.

Porto Cristo on the east coast has two cave systems. The Caves of Drach – which means Dragon Caves – are home to Lake Martel, one of the world’s largest underground lakes, but no dragons. At the end of your tour through the dramatic caves, listen to a short classical music concert by the water.

Porto Cristo’s Caves of Hams are on the road to Manacor. They’re millions of years old but were discovered only in 1905. Five years later, the impressive caves had electricity even before the town of Porto Cristo. Today, the site is also home to Dinosaurland, so you have two attractions in one place.

On the other side of Mallorca, the Caves of Campanet are just a short drive from the village of Campanet and set in glorious countryside. They’re less commercialised than those in Porto Cristo, but just as interesting. Meandering through, you’ll visit zones with names including the Spaghetti Room and the Romantic Room. Book a table well in advance if you want to eat at the adjacent Ses Coves restaurant.

Down in the southwest, visit the Caves of Genova which are in the centre of the village and were discovered in 1906. Small groups are guided through a route of almost a kilometre, descending 36 metres.

Whichever caves you visit, you’ll enjoy a respite from the August heat – if only for a while.