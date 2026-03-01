Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca

The virtuoso flamenco guitarist and composer, Paco de Lucía spent his last few years in Mallorca, where he recorded his Grammy Award album Canción Andaluza. So, you may not be surprised to learn that Mallorca hosts a festival honouring the man described as ‘one of history’s greatest guitarists’.

This year’s Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca Palma Flamenca is the fifth edition and begins with a grand inaugural gala at the Teatre Principal on Friday, March 13th at 8pm.

Singer María ‘Terremoto’ and Mala Rodríguez will be on stage performing for the launch of the fifth festival. The gala event will last 75 minutes, and tickets are priced from 10€ to 45€.

The second concert of the four-date Festival this March features singer La Tania at Es Gremí. The last two events take place in the Aljub of Es Baluard Museum and at the Fundació Miró Mallorca.



For full details of the 5th edition of the Festival Paco de Lucía Mallorca Palma Flamenca, visit the festival website festivalpacodeluciamallorca.com or

the festival INSTAGRAM page



