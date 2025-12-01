Festive into the New Year

If you haven’t yet made New Year’s Eve plans, here’s a reminder that the largest event of December 31st in Mallorca happens in Palma’s Plaza de Cort, in front of the town hall and its clock. There you’ll find a free street party to take you into 2026, with music and other entertainment and, of course, the chance to gulp down your 12 lucky grapes as the clock strikes midnight and we say goodbye to 2025. A fireworks display will then light up the sky above La Seu Cathedral.

You could start 2026 with some culture: the Concert Cap d’Any, or New Year’s Day Concert, has become a popular tradition in Palma. The Balearic Symphony Orchestra will again perform on January 1st, with a programme of classical and zarzuela music, from composers including Strauss, Mozart, Bizet, Lehár, Bernstein, and Chapí. Conducted by Pablo Mielgo and with international opera stars Sandra Ferrández and Javier Franco, the concert takes place in the Palau de Congresos on Palma’s waterfront.

The concert starts at 8pm and ticket prices range from 17 € to 30 €. Click the link for the programme and to book tickets.