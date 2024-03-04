Find Pots and more at the ‘Fira del Fang’

The ‘Fira del Fang’ – or clay fair – is one of Mallorca’s most popular events and takes place in March every year. It showcases the talents of the island’s ceramicists and potters – whose studios are mainly found in and around Portol and Sa Cabaneta, near Marratxí.

Pottery has been a way to express both art and functionality since mankind discovered clay’s properties. Function still plays an important part in Mallorca, where most local kitchens will be home to a few ‘greixoneres’ – large clay pots, glazed only on the inside, used to cook many typical Mallorcan dishes. These posts are economically priced.

Another traditional clay piece in Mallorca is the ‘siurell’ – a white-painted figure – usually of a human or an animal – decorated with red and green brushstrokes and concealing a whistle. This clay item is a popular souvenir, widely available in tourist gift shops.

This year’s ‘Fira del Fang’ is the 39th edition and has the theme of ‘Pottery in the rural world’. Artisans will be displaying their work and demonstrating their craft at the fair, which is also an opportunity to buy reasonably priced decorative and useful pieces.

As usual, the ‘Fira del Fang’ takes place at La Verònica exhibition ground in Sant Marçal, Marratxí. The 39th edition is on from March 1st – the Day of the Balearics public holiday – until March 10th.